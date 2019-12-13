Teen Brothers From Chicago Confirmed Dead in New Zealand White Island Volcano Eruption
Two teenage boys who were born in Chicago are among the 16 confirmed dead from Monday’s violent eruption of White Island volcano in New Zealand, USA Today reports. The boys, Berend Hollander, 16, and Matthew Hollander, 13, are among those who died after being evacuated from the island on Monday. Their parents, Martin and Barbara Hollander, are among the missing and presumed dead who did not make it off the island after the initial blast. The Hollander family moved to Australia, where the mother Barbara Hollander is from, five years ago. Recovery crews were able to retrieve six bodies from the volcano early Friday and are searching for the remaining two victims. DNA will have to be used to confirm their identities. There are still 23 people in New Zealand burn units in critical condition after the disaster, including an American couple from Virginia who were on their honeymoon. Authorities say the suspected death toll stands at 16.