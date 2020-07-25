American Theater Workers Need a Massive Government Bailout—Now

Earlier this week, a New York Times article read: “Hands are out as Congress is set to begin negotiating a new round of pandemic stimulus. Airlines, hotels, restaurants. Military contractors and banks. Even Broadway actors.” That “even” hit many of us working theater artists hard. Let me tell you why.

The arts in New York City is a major economic engine. According to a study commissioned last year by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Entertainment, theater is responsible for $1.3 billion in annual economic output, 8,409 jobs, and $513 million in salaries. The Broadway closedown, effective from March 12, has had a massive financial impact on New York, and a massive personal impact on those who work within it.

Broadway not only brings in billions of dollars in tourism, it also sets New York City apart as the theatrical vanguard of the world. We are the beating heart of the English-speaking theater world, providing 100 years of entertainment, and sometimes even truly singular works of art. We contribute to this country’s mind, heart, soul, and wallet.