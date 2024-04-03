American Tourist, 80, Killed in Elephant Attack in Zambia
HORRENDOUS
An 80-year-old American woman was killed when an elephant attacked a safari vehicle out on a game drive in Zambia on Saturday, according to a report. The victim, who has not been named, was with five other tourists on the excursion in the southern African country’s Kafue National Park, the Daily Mail reports. Video purportedly showing the attack shared online shows an elephant charging the truck and flipping it over—people can be heard screaming. Keith Vincent, the chief executive of conservation and hospitality company Wilderness, confirmed the woman’s death to the Mail and said the attack left another female guest seriously injured, while four more had minor injuries. Vincent said the vehicle had been “unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant.” “Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced but sadly the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked,” he added. “He could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough.” Vincent called the incident “extremely tragic” and expressed condolences to the victim’s family.