American Volunteer Fighters in Ukraine Lied About Military Experience: Report
FOG OF WAR
A New York Times investigation is raising questions about groups of American volunteers fighting in Ukraine, reporting that some lied about their military experience, misused donations and, in at least one case, defected to Russia. While many volunteers have acted heroically and raised money for supplies, others with criminal pasts are given “unchecked access to weapons and military equipment,” the Times reports. The International Legion, the foreign citizen volunteer effort launched by the Ukrainian government, is also reportedly plagued with infighting. As Legion numbers dwindle, one North Carolina construction worker is attempting to recruit Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban and transport them to the battlefield. “We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he told the Times.