Americans Are Some of the Most Stressed People in the World: Poll

Americans are some of the most stressed people in the world, according to a new Gallup poll. About 55 percent of adults in the United States said they had experienced stress during “a lot of the day,” compared with just 35 percent globally. The reasons for this bump were often attributed to earning a low income and President Trump’s job performance. The participants who reported more negative experiences were also likely to be under 50-years-old. Gallup found that these three factors correlated with negative experiences among adults in the United States, but there isn’t enough data to say definitively whether they cause feelings of stress.

“What really stood out for the U.S. is the increase in the negative experiences,” said Julie Ray, Gallup’s managing editor for world news. “This was kind of a surprise to us when we saw the numbers head in this direction.” About 45 percent of Americans surveyed said they had felt “a lot” of worry the day before, compared with a global average of 39 percent. “We are seeing patterns that would point to a political explanation, or a polarization explanation... but can we say that definitively? No,” Ray said.