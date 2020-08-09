America’s Got Talent Host Simon Cowell Breaks Back on Electric Bike

CHEAT SHEET
America’s Got Talent host Simon Cowell has undergone surgery after breaking his back after falling from his new electric bike, according to the Guardian. The accident occurred in his Malibu, California, mansion courtyard. A spokesman said the 60-year-old is “doing fine” in a statement. “Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” the spokesperson said. “He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.” Cowell, who is a judge on American Idol and the X-Factor was set to return to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday.