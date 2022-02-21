‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nightbirde Dies of Breast Cancer

Read it at Deadline
Jane Marczewski, a singer whose audition for America’s Got Talent earned her a standing ovation but who then had to drop out because her metastatic breast cancer worsened, has died. The 31-year-old, who performed under the stage name Nightbirde, earned a Golden Buzzer on the NBC show in June. “Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already,” she said in announcing her withdrawal from the competition in August. In November, the singer said her health was getting “a little better.”