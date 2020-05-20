John Cornyn Promotes Obamacare as He Keeps Trying to Kill It

Texas Senator John Cornyn voted 20 times to do away with Obamacare, but says that the “good news” for the millions of people who lost their jobs, and with them their health insurance, as COVID-19 struck is that they can sign up for Obamacare. He went on to tout the federal subsidies that make the Affordable Care Act affordable.

Republican senators up for reelection are searching for any safe harbor they can find. But their duplicity will be on display when another anti-Obamacare judge, Cory Wilson, nominated for the Fifth Circuit, fields questions in a hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Cornyn sits on, about calling the ACA “perverse” and “illegitimate,” and declaring outright that he hopes the Supreme Court strikes it down.

There is nothing subtle about Wilson, a former state legislator in Mississippi who has a track record of hyperbolic tweets about President Obama, the Clintons, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Initially nominated last year for a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi, he is now up for an even more prestigious lifetime appointment as a Circuit Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.