Two Ohio State Football Players Charged With Rape and Kidnap
Two Ohio State football players have been arrested and charged with the rape and kidnap of a woman, local outlets report. Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint, both 21, were charged late Tuesday and a statement from Ohio State University later confirmed they had been arrested. The two defensive players, who are roommates, have been suspended from the team following the announcement from police. According to the Associated Press, an unnamed woman alleges that she was hanging out with Riep at his apartment last week and they began having sex, but then she stopped and told him she didn’t want to carry on. Then, she alleges, Wint entered the room and asked if he could join in, and then grabbed her by the neck and raped her. The police affidavit says Riep then held the woman down while Wint forced her into oral sex. Riep is then accused of making the woman say on camera that what happened was consensual—court documents say the woman can be been crying in the video as Riep laughs at her. There have been no reported statements from Riep or Wint’s lawyers.