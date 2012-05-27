Amnesty: 30 N. Koreans Purged

CHEAT SHEET
Thirty North Korean officials were killed in purges last year, according to a report released by Amnesty International. Another 200 were rounded up by the state and sent to gulags—some of that number may have been executed as well, according to the report. The 30 men were reportedly executed after they failed to improve relations between North Korea and democratic South Korea. In the last year, North Korea has continued to move ahead with plans to develop nuclear weapons and long-range missiles, drawing international condemnation. It is estimated that 200,000 people are held in North Korea’s gulags in “horrific conditions,” according to Amnesty International.