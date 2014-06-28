Amy Adams Gives Plane Seat to Soldier

Academy Award-winning actress Amy Adams can now add a new title next to her name: Classy Citizen. On a flight to Los Angeles, Adams “quietly and quickly” gave up her first class seat to an American soldier, an act witnessed and promptly tweeted by fellow passenger Jemele Hil, co-host of ESPN2’s Numbers Never Lie. “I noticed Ms. Adams was in first class and as I was getting seated, I saw the flight attendant guide the soldier to Ms. Adams’ seat,” Hill told ABC News. “She was no longer in it, but it was pretty clear that she’d given up her seat for him. I was incredibly impressed, and I’m not even sure if the soldier knew who gave him that seat. I guess he will now!” Hill’s tweet brought attention to Adams’s act of kindness which, of course, meant a news camera from Inside Edition was ready and waiting for her at the airport. “I didn’t do it for attention for myself,” Adams said. “I did it for attention for the troops.”
