Amy Coney Barrett Decision Gives Libs Win in Shock SCOTUS Ruling

Oklahoma had planned to open a Catholic charter school.

Lauren Lewis
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett at a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Oklahoma will not be able to use government money to fund a Catholic charter school, the Supreme Court ruled after Justice Amy Coney Barrett recused herself from the case.

In Oklahoma Statewide Charter School Board v. Drummond, the Supreme Court rejected the proposal for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School to receive direct government funding in a 4-4 split ruling on Thursday. In instances where the justices are evenly split, the lower court ruling—in this case, the Oklahoma Supreme Court—stands.

“The judgment is affirmed by an equally divided Court,” the one-page ruling simply said. It did not note how each justice had voted.

The lower court ruled that plans to open the nation’s first-ever government-funded religious charter school were prohibited by the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the government from establishing a religion or favoring one faith over another.

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, seen here in her official portrait, recused herself from the case. Alex Wong/Getty Images

It was not immediately clear why Justice Coney Barrett—whom President Donald Trump appointed in 2020—recused herself from the case, which meant she did not take part in oral arguments or the final ruling.

The New York Times speculated that Coney Barrett’s decision could have stemmed from her close relationship with Nicole Stelle Garnett, who was previously an adviser for the Oklahoma school.

Coney Barrett and Garnett worked together at the Supreme Court in the 1990s before becoming colleagues at Notre Dame Law School.

Coney Barrett has fallen out of the MAGA crowd in recent months after siding with her liberal counterparts in some high-profile cases.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh (L) and Amy Coney Barrett and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy talk with President Donald Trump as he arrives to address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. During his first address to Congress since returning to the White House for his second term, Trump outlined his legislative agenda, including $4 trillion in tax cuts, shrinking the size of the government and securing the southern border. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Justice Barrett was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump in 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In one of those decisions in March, she sided with the court’s liberal wing to block the White House’s effort to freeze almost $2 billion in foreign aid.

The decision Thursday prompted some MAGA supporters to label Coney Barrett a “DEI pick,” referring to “diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

MAGA influencer Mike Cernovich wrote: “She is evil, chosen solely because she checked identity politics boxes... Another DEI hire. It always ends badly.”

The proposed St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School was set to be run by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa. It would have been the first school to teach Catholicism to students while receiving taxpayer funds.

The original proposal for the school was approved in June 2023; Oklahoma’s Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted to approve the school in a tight 3-2 ballot after a nearly three-hour meeting.

But the state’s attorney general, Gentner Drummond, sued over the decision in a bid to prevent the school from opening.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

