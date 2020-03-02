Amy Klobuchar Cancels Rally in Home State of Minnesota After Protesters Storm Stage
Sen. Amy Klobuchar was forced to cancel a campaign rally in her home state of Minnesota on Sunday night when dozens of protesters occupied the stage. According to the Star Tribune, the protesters demanded that Klobuchar drop out of the Democratic presidential race over her involvement in the controversial murder conviction of a black teenager. Myon Burrell was sentenced to life in prison after the 2002 shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, when Klobuchar was Hennepin County attorney. The protesters, who were reportedly affiliated with Black Lives Matter and the NAACP, chanted “Klobuchar has got to go” and “Free Myon.” A spokesperson for the Klobuchar campaign said: “The campaign offered a meeting with the senator if they would leave the stage after being on stage for more than an hour... After the group initially agreed, they backed out of the agreement and we are canceling the event.” According to the Star Tribune, the protesters refused to leave the stage because the Klobuchar campaign didn’t meet their demand to publicly acknowledge Burrell during the rally.