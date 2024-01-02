Amy Robach Reveals She Lost More Than Her Reputation After ‘GMA’ Affair

Ousted former Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who were dismissed from the network last year after photographic evidence of their extramarital affair hit the tabloids, reflected on the lessons they learned in their tumultuous 2023 on the latest episode of their new podcast.

For Holmes and Robach, who each were married to others when the affair leaked but since divorced their exes, the lessons were numerous: Robach listed around 30, while Holmes came up with just under 40.

First on Robach’s lessons list? “Choosing love is always worth it.” First on Holmes’? “There are friendships I lost in 2023 that will never come back.”

Later, Robach talked about her divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. Robach and Shue were married for 12 years and shared five children from previous marriages before legally separating in August of 2022, five months after the workplace affair between Robach and Holmes allegedly began.

“I’ve learned in 2023 that you can lose your job, you can lose your reputation, you can lose friends and you can lose most of your worldly possessions and still be happy,” Robach said.

“You lost most of your ‘worldly possessions?’” Holmes asked, laughing.

“I did,” she responded. “There was a lot of selling going on, a lot of giving away.”

“It was a great yard sale,” Holmes said.

Robach and Shue finalized their divorce last March, Page Six reported last year.

“I learned that I never want to go back to the grind of morning television,” Robach added, before admitting, “I learned that I don’t miss the job, I miss the people.”

“I learned in 2023 that some of the best weight you can ever lose is the weight of other people’s opinion of you,” Holmes chimed in.

Holmes’ now ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig, said through her attorney last year that she was “disappointed” by the ex-anchor’s “lack of discretion.” In early December, Page Six reported that Fiebig and Shue, Robach’s ex, had begun dating after the two bonded over the heartbreak of being cheated on by Holmes and Robach.