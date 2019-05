Comedian Amy Schumer announced the birth of her son on Instagram Monday afternoon. “10:55 p.m. last night. Our royal baby was born,” Schumer wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her holding the newborn with husband Chris Fischer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is Schumer’s first child. She married Fischer, a chef, in February 2018. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also gave birth to a baby boy early Monday morning.