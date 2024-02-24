Amy Schumer Says Puffy-Face Criticism Helped Her Discover Medical Issue
‘SOMETHING WAS WRONG’
Amy Schumer said Friday that she has Cushing syndrome. The 42-year-old revealed the medical diagnosis in Jessica Yellin’s News Not Noise newsletter, saying internet criticism about her “puffy face” helped her realize “something was wrong.” “It has been a crazy couple [of] weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that’s how I realized something was wrong,” she said. Cushing syndrome occurs when your body makes too much of the hormone cortisol and can spark weight gain in the face, pink or purple stretch marks and frail skin. “Finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable,” she said. In a Feb. 15 Instagram post, Schumer told her followers that her puffy face was due to endometriosis. “Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face!” she said. “I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. “I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”