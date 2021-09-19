CHEAT SHEET
Amy Schumer Has Uterus and Appendix Removed in Endometriosis Surgery
Amy Schumer, known for candor regarding her medical issues, revealed to followers that she underwent surgery to treat endometriosis on Saturday. According to E! News, the comedian had her uterus and appendix removed, both of which were attacked by the painful disorder.
“There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m sore, and I have some, like, gas pains,” posted the actress. “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.” Last year, Schumer went through in-vitro fertility treatments in an effort to have a second child with her husband, Chris Fischer. Their first, Gene Attell Fischer, was born in May 2019.