An Anti-Opioid Panic Left Prisoners in Needless, Agonizing Pain

Dr. Michael Salvana began to realize what kind of doctor he wanted to be on the third floor of a Post Office building in Cairo, Illinois. Fresh out of medical school in 1989, Salvana was stationed in the dilapidated city at the state’s southernmost tip through the National Health Service Corps, which footed the bill for his education. At the intersection of the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, developers had long ago eyed Cairo as the next big port town, but the city had been steadily abandoned by residents and government resources alike, leaving behind shuttered factories and boarded-up blocks.

By the time Salvana arrived, the only hospital in town was closed and vacant, so a community clinic set up shop above the Post Office. Salvana’s patients were some of the city’s poorest remaining residents, with complex medical issues that echoed the years of segregation, failures of local governance and blight left behind.

More than two decades later, Salvana was treating a similarly neglected population of patients, in another town with a borrowed name from a far-off city: Rome, New York. There, Salvana became the director of the Walsh Regional Medical Unit (RMU), housed in a medium security men’s prison and home to some of the state’s chronically ill prisoners.