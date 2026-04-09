Analysis Reveals Senator Is Most Foul-Mouthed Lawmaker

There is no coast in Arizona, but its junior senator still curses like a sailor.

Ruben Gallego, a Democrat sworn in last year, has dropped the f-bomb a whopping 77 times on X since 2020, making him the runaway favorite as the most foul-mouthed lawmaker, according to The New York Times.

Gallego, 46, last used the word in a March 2 post that called out President Donald Trump’s war with Iran.

Ruben Gallego, 46, has dropped the f-bomb on X more than any other U.S. lawmaker since 2020, according to The New York Times. This was his most recent profane post. X

“What the f--k happened to America First?” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL representing the driftless region of Wisconsin, came in a distant second in the Times analysis. The 56-year-old dropped the f-word in 35 posts in the last six years.

Rep. Derrick Van Orden. Andrew Harnik/via REUTERS

Third place went to Van Orden’s neighbor, Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents southern Wisconsin, including the state capital of Madison.

Pocan, 61, dropped the f-word in 30 posts, by the Times count.

Congressman Mark Pocan. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

Van Orden and Pocan’s second and third-place finishes are no coincidence, as some of their profane posts were directed at each other. Pocan told the Times that the swearing has been an appropriate reaction to President Donald Trump’s second-term chaos.

“I just watched another DOGE bro talking about why he was cutting grants, and watching the idiocy of that,” Pocan said in an interview. “That’s all you can say.”

A recent spat between the neighboring lawmakers from Wisconsin. X

Rounding out the top eight were five more Democrats: Eric Swalwell, 45, of California, who posted the f-word 29 times; Robert Garcia, 48, of California, who used it 23 times; Brian Schatz, 53, of Hawaii, who used it 14 times; Greg Landsman, 45, of Ohio, who used it 11 times; and John Fetterman, 56, of Pennsylvania, who used it 11 times.

That group’s anger over the last year and a half may stem in part from not being in control of the House, Senate, or White House.