‘Ancestral’ Diet Influencer Liver King Comes Clean About Using Steroids
‘I F****D UP’
In a twist that shocked absolutely nobody, the perennially shirtless fitness influencer known as the “Liver King” has finally admitted that he does in fact use steroids. After attributing his swole physique to his “ancestral” lifestyle of consuming uncooked animal organs, the Liver King—real name Brian Johnson—uploaded a six-minute confessional on Thursday night revealing he had been lying in previous denials of using performance enhancing drugs. “I’m making this video to apologize because I fucked up,” he said. “Because I’m embarrassed and ashamed. Because I lied and I misled a lot of people.” He added: “Before social media I was rich and anonymous and after social media I’m still rich but no longer anonymous and I never expected this kind of exposure in the public eye. It’s been tricky as fuck to navigate. Well, clearly I did it wrong and I’m here now to set the record straight. Yes, I’ve done steroids and yes, I am on steroids monitored and managed by a trained hormone clinician.” Earlier this week, Johnson told The Daily Beast he was “grateful” for recent leaks that accused him of taking steroids, but he did not deny the allegation.