‘Anchorman 2’ Gets Release Date

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Vulture
He’s Ron Burgundy?...and he’s officially heading back to theaters. Will Ferrell, Christina Applegate, Steve Carell, and the whole Channel 4 News team will return for Anchorman: The Legend Continues when the sequel to the 2004 hit comedy is released Dec. 20, 2013. Already, Ferrell’s been dropping hints of plot details, including that there will be songs and that Kristen Wiig has been cast in a supporting role. The December release date gives Anchorman fans exactly one year to practice their “Stay classy, San Diego” impressions.