And Now Nancy Mace Turns to Newsmax to Grovel for Trump’s Approval

Days after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) personally trekked over to Trump Tower to grovel for former President Donald Trump’s approval, the Republican congresswoman popped up on Newsmax to continue to self-debasement.

Last week, the twice-impeached ex-president came out against Mace’s re-election campaign, endorsing her primary challenger Katie Arrington while calling Mace “an absolutely terrible candidate” who has been “disloyal” to the GOP.

Trump, it would seem, still holds a grudge against Mace after she blamed him for the Jan. 6 violence and said he “put all of our lives at risk” by inciting a MAGA mob to storm the Capitol with his false claims of election fraud. Mace also ran afoul of the far-right wing of her party after criticizing their extreme antics, prompting pro-Trump media outlets to take aim at her.

After Trump endorsed Arrington, Mace shared a video of herself swearing an oath of allegiance to Trump while exclaiming she has always been “America First.” In fact, she claimed, she was an early adopter of MAGA.

“I remember in 2015 when President Trump announced his run, I was one of his earliest supporters,” she declared in the cringeworthy clip. “I actually worked for the campaign in 2016, I worked in seven different states across the country to help get him elected. I supported him again in 2020 because of policies I believed in.”

Mace continued her bootlicking tour on Monday afternoon with an appearance on Newsmax—the channel that gets its largest viewership when it airs Trump’s rallies uninterrupted.

After co-anchors Bob Sellers and Heather Childers played Mace’s embarrassing video and read aloud Trump’s Arrington endorsement, they welcomed Mace by asking her if she’d ever had a chance to speak to Trump about his decision.

“I actually happened to be in New York, about a block away from Trump Tower when the announcement came out, and we knew it was coming. We heard it was coming through the pipeline and I wanted folks to know,” the congresswoman replied, essentially confirming she had no conversations with the ex-president.

After saying she was in New York to work on a GOP-sponsored cannabis reform bill, Mace claimed she decided to “march on down” to Trump Tower “and remind people of how loyal I am to” the ex-president’s agenda. She then repeated much of what she boasted about in the video regarding all the volunteer work she did for Trump in 2015 and 2016.

Eventually, Mace attempted to make the case that she was the best candidate to win her swing district race, adding that “Nancy Pelosi would love nothing more than to take the seat back in another low turnout midterm election.”

At one point, Sellers interrupted to ask Mace to specify “what issues” she had with the former president, reminding the congresswoman that this could be why Trump’s “nose may be out of joint” with her.

“I was really vocal on Jan. 6, just like I’ve been vocal on the Durham Report as you all have been reporting on,” she reacted, referencing the latest right-wing media outrage. “And when I disagree with someone you’re going to know, when I agree with you, you’re gonna know. I’m not a shrinking violet and not a wallflower. And we don’t agree on everything 100 percent of the time. And if we were, what fun is that, right?”

Defending her decision to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, Mace said she was a “constitutional conservative” and had no choice based on her reading of the founding documents.

As Mace once again touted her credentials, her dog began to incessantly bark in the background. The anchors laughed and subsequently pulled the plug on their chat.

“She also must have heard our producers because that was perfect timing ” Childers noted, before ending the interview.

Newsmax then immediately turned to Trump-boosting radio host Howie Carr to explain why Trump was correct to endorse Mace’s primary challenger.