And Then There Were Two

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
Playing in its home state at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan State won a stirring 82-73 upset victory against Connecticut on Saturday, a feel-good story for a city that has faced severe economic problems since even before the latest downturn. The win sets up a championship game against North Carolina, whose star players Tyler Hansbrough and Ty Lawson are considered locks to play in the NBA. For Michigan State, it will be a grudge match—it lost by a staggering 35 points to the Tar Heels in December, the last time the two teams met.