Anderson Cooper Reveals Parting Wish for ‘60 Minutes’ Amid MAGA-Coded Takeover

Departing 60 Minutes correspondent Anderson Cooper has shared a pointed parting wish for the CBS news program amid the network’s MAGA-coded takeover.

The 58-year-old correspondent made his final appearance on 60 Minutes Sunday, after announcing his departure in February amid reports that he had grown “uncomfortable” with the “rightward direction” of CBS under new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

While reflecting on the program’s future during Sunday’s segment, Cooper seemed to offer a thinly veiled message to Weiss, who was installed last October by Trump-friendly billionaire David Ellison.

“I hope 60 Minutes remains 60 Minutes,” Cooper said. “There’s very few things that have been around for as long as 60 Minutes has and maintained the quality that it has.”

He added, “I think the independence of 60 Minutes has been critical.”