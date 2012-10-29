Anderson Cooper’s Talk Show to End

CHEAT SHEET
He’ll always have CNN. Despite a revamp in its second season, Anderson Cooper’s daily talk show will not return for a third. Anderson suffered from disappointing ratings. The show, which is produced by Telepictures, will now end after the summer of 2013. Although no official release has yet been made, an executive said that the studio “could have renewed the show but could not create a viable business model to move forward.” Cooper said in a statement, “I am very proud of the work that our terrific staff has put into launching and sustaining our show for two seasons.”