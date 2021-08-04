Andre De Grasse of Canada Wins Wide-Open 200m Sprint Final at Tokyo Olympics

Read it at BBC Sports
Canada’s Andre de Grasse timed his run perfectly to grab gold in a scorching Olympic 200m final on Wednesday. The 26-year-old, second to Usain Bolt in Rio five years ago, powered down the final straight to win what was considered the most wide-open sprint final of the Tokyo Games. The American world champion Noah Lyles had the best start, enjoying a clear lead around the bend, but faded as de Grasse—chased home by the American Kenny Bednarek—ran away with the gold in a time of 19.62 seconds. Bednarek took silver in 19.68 with Lyles claiming bronze in 19.74.