Andrew Cuomo Is Ready For His Next Battle With Queens Rival Donald Trump

The former Governor of New York, now running for New York City Mayor, laid out the strategy for countering his fellow Queens native.

Donald Trump may have traded Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue for Mar-a-Lago and the White House, but Andrew Cuomo says the president is still obsessed with his hometown.

“We have not seen the last of Donald Trump’s intervention in New York,” said Cuomo, a former governor of New York state who is now running for mayor of New York City, on this week’s episode of The Daily Beast Podcast. “That I promise you.”

“Donald Trump wants control of New York because he is a New Yorker,” he continued. “He wants New York back. He wants acceptance in New York. He felt rejected by New York. He is not done vindicating himself in New York.”

Cuomo told co-hosts Joanna Coles and Isaac Mizrahi that he knows Trump “very well,” having had “intimate dealings” with the president “for many, many years.”

And as a fellow native of Queens, he argued that the only way to deal with Trump is to meet him head on.

“When you came from an outer borough, there’s a little chip on your shoulder,” recalled Cuomo, who is mounting his political comeback after resigning from the governorship in 2021 amid multiple sexual harassment allegations.

“You know, Trump is old school Queens... He puts his finger in your chest,” he said. “And if you step back, you are going to be continuing to step back for the rest of the relationship... You have to be willing to stand up.”

