Cuomo’s Daughter Thinks Dad’s Sexual Misconduct Scandal Is ‘Manufactured’
#METOO, BUT NOT YOU
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo, daughter of ex-governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, shared an article online questioning the authenticity of her dad’s career-ending sex scandal. The 24-year-old, who has long campaigned on behalf of sexual assault survivors and supported “consent education and mental health,” shared an article by journalist Michael Tracey on Substack titled “Unprecedented Abuse of Power: What the Media Still Isn’t Telling You About the Cuomo Debacle.” She tweeted, “Finally. Please read.” In the article, Tracey accuses New York Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Letitia James of using “seedy machinations” to oust Cuomo. “His ‘progressive’ antagonists within the Party (such as James) would’ve been stuck with him for as long as he cared to stay in office,” wrote Tracey. “They settled on the most reliable tool they have in their arsenal to settle internal Democratic Party disputes: a manufactured #MeToo-style PR offensive.”
Despite her previous #MeToo activism, Kennedy-Cuomo has dismissed the sexual misconduct allegations made by at least 12 women against her father.