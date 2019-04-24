Parents Charged With Murder After Police Find Body of Missing Five-Year-Old Illinois Boy

The parents of Andrew Freund have been charged with murder after the body of the missing five-year-old was found in a shallow grave on Wednesday. Freund was reported missing by his parents last week. Freund’s body was found Wednesday about seven miles from his home in a field near Woodstock, a city 51 miles northwest of Chicago, according to the Northwest Herald. The body was “buried in a shallow grave wrapped in plastic,” police said. Freund’s parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund, provided information that led police to the boy’s body, authorities said. They now both face five counts of first-degree murder as well as a variety of other charges, including battery and failure to report a missing child, police said. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Cunningham had reportedly been “uncooperative” with investigators, and was recently instructed by attorneys to no longer answer police questions. Police have been looking at the family’s living conditions since at least September. Officers describe the home as unlivable, with “dog feces and urine” on the floor, according to the records. On Wednesday, police were seen removing a shovel and a child’s mattress from the family home.