Andrew Garfield Recalls Awkward Moment During Sex Scene With Florence Pugh
‘WE NEVER HEARD CUT’
Andrew Garfield has revealed things got hot and heavy while filming a love scene with Florence Pugh for their new film We Live in Time. Garfield recalled filming the scene during an interview at the 92nd Street Y last week. In a video clip, The Amazing Spider-Man actor says that the actors shot the scene on a closed set with only the director of photography, Stewart, and a boom operator. “The scene becomes passionate and we choreographed it and we get into it, as it were, and we go a little bit further than we were meant to just because we never heard ‘cut,’” he told the audience. When the two sensed things were going on for a bit too long, Garfield spotted the two uncomfortable crew members in the corner of the room. “Stewart has the camera by his side and he’s turned into the wall,” Garfield explained to the laughing crowd. The film, which had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last month, follows the romance of a chef named Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield), a recently divorced businessman.