Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend: I Did Not Use Witchcraft to Seduce Him
WEB OF LIES
Andrew Garfield made a habit of spinning into a sticky mess as The Amazing Spider-Man, but now it’s his partner, “professional witch” Kate Tomas, who has been caught up in a web of lies. Tomas, 42, said on her podcast The Friday Emails that she has faced “horrific accusations” that she used witchcraft to seduce the Hollywood star. She was tight-lipped about her relationship with Garfield, 40, in an interview with The Sunday Times in Britain, but made it clear that seduction has nothing to do with “magic spells or manipulation.” She teaches that “people that are really attractive are full of charisma because they are authentically themselves and confidently anchored in that.” Tomas also describes herself as a “spiritual mentor” and has worked with actresses Lena Dunham and Megan Mullally. She charges nearly $1,000 for a 45-minute tarot reading, but, as she told the Times: “Magic takes time. It can’t happen overnight.”