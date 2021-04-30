During a more than 10-minute back and forth with Erin Burnett on CNN on Thursday evening, Andrew Giuliani would not entirely rule out the “theoretical” possibility that his father, Rudy Giuliani, might turn on former President Donald Trump amidst a federal investigation into his dealings with Ukraine.

At one point, Burnett asked the younger Giuliani, who trended on Twitter earlier in the week after viewers noticed a resemblance to some of Will Ferrell’s more belligerent characters, to respond to comments from Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

“I think Donald understands that Rudy will provide whatever information that he has to the [Southern District of New York],” Cohen said, “because Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars. That I’m certain of.”

“So would your father turn on Trump to protect himself if that’s what it takes?” Burnett asked.

“I can’t believe I’m answering something from Michael Cohen,” Giuliani replied, stammering a bit before adding, “No! I mean, he has... there is… I don’t really know how to respond to this, because it’s a theoretical.”

“You know, my father represented the president in good faith and I don’t—you know, this is all theoretical,” he continued. “If there was something illegal that happened—there’s nothing illegal that happened!”

Burnett informed Giuliani that his father could face up to five years in prison just for failing to register as a foreign agent, asking how he would weigh that against sharing some details with investigators about Trump’s alleged crimes.

Instead of answering her question, Giuliani clumsily pivoted to the current president’s son Hunter Biden, something he attempted repeatedly throughout the interview. “Well, what I would say is, I do wonder if Hunter Biden is going to be charged with the allegations that are out there against him,” he said. “So in terms of that, that’s where I wonder.”

“I’m very confident that my dad did everything—everything that he did—on the up and up,” Giuliani added. “So that’s where I’ll leave it there. I trust him. I trust his relationship with the president. And I know he's a man of integrity when it comes to his representation of the 45th president of the United States.”