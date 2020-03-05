Andrew Lloyd Webber Postpones ‘Cinderella’ Debut Over Coronavirus Concerns

Read it at Broadway World
Andrew Lloyd Webber, a world-renowned musical composer, announced on Thursday that the premiere of his new musical Cinderella will be postponed until October amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Lloyd Webber said that “the show will go on sale next week as planned, but in the current global circumstances the creative team and I feel that this later opening date is wise. Full scale pre-rehearsals of Cinderella will take place with our leading actors, as planned, throughout this month.” The musical, which was initially set to open in August, will now premiere at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London on Oct. 28. Actress Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella’s character in the new rendition of the classic fairytale.