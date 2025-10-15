Andrew Schulz Fires Back at Marc Maron Over Saudi Criticism

Flagrant podcast host Andrew Schulz declared that Marc Maron “ain’t s--t” after Maron called out Schulz and the other American comedians who performed at Saudi Arabia’s state-sponsored Riyadh Comedy Festival for taking money from “the folks who brought you 9/11.”

“Not just him, a lot of these comedians ain’t s--t,” Schulz, who hosted Donald Trump on his podcast in 2024, said on the newest episode of the podcast Wednesday. “I’ve been seeing a lot of comedians trying to separate themselves from Austin,” he continued, referring to the Joe Rogan and Tony Hinchcliffe-style comics Maron and others have deemed “anti-woke” for their adamance about being free to target minority groups in their comedy sets without being “canceled.”

Andrew Schulz talks with Donald Trump on his Flagrant podcast Flagrant/YouTube

“They’re trying to blame the manosphere for the election, not the fact that they ran a f---ing dead guy and a woman that can’t talk,” Schulz said, as he called out Maron’s “hypocrisy.”

“Maron don’t care about nobody but himself. And anybody inside comedy knows this,” he added. “It’s the people outside of comedy that are unaware of it.”

Maron first called out the “anti-woke” comedians for “humanizing fascism” by inviting Trump on their podcasts on the election trail, skewering them for “facilitating anti-American sentiment and promoting violent autocracy.” Maron helped usher in the podcast medium with WTF, which ended this month after 16 years—and has said that he blames himself for popularizing “a format that can be used for dubious means, propaganda and pure evil.”

US comedian Tony Hinchcliffe speaks during a campaign rally for former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The “shameless and proud” courting of MAGA figures on their platforms brings “blatant racist fear mongering” into “the future,” Maron said in October.

“I hope all those people that voted for this passively and based in emotions are happy and proud of the America we are becoming,” he added. “I hope it was all worth it so you can say the R-word again.”

Schulz, Rogan, and others praised the “return” of the slur as “one of the great culture victories… spurred on, probably, by podcasts” since Trump was re-elected.

Schulz responded Wednesday, “Oh, they’re saying the R-word a lot,” he whined, mimicking critics, “Shut up, r----d.”

Then, last month, Maron went viral for a comedy bit about the dozens of comedians, like Schulz, who took reportedly large payouts to perform in Saudi Arabia despite the country’s alleged roles in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. “I mean, the same guy that’s gonna pay them is the same guy that paid that guy to bone-saw Jamal Khashoggi and put him in a f---ing suitcase,” he said last month.

Added Flagrant co-host Akaash Singh to big laughs from the rest on Wednesday, “Marc Maron, come on this pod. Let me chop you up... come on. I’ll chop you up like you Jamal Khashoggi.”

MAGA favorites Rogan and Hinchcliffe also argued that Maron only blamed the comedians for ushering in fascism with their pro-Trump podcasts because he’s jealous of their success. Rogan said last month, “When there’s a walled garden, there’s a bunch of people that are doing really well together and they’re hanging out together and they have fun and you’re not in that group, you start getting mad at that and you find reasons why that’s bad because you know, you want something like that in your life, which we all do.”

The month prior, Hinchcliffe called Maron “mentally-ill” for “talking about me and my friends and calling us Nazis.” Maron appeared “on multiple episodes” of Hinchcliffe’s show Kill Tony and “always smiled right to my face,” he said, as he argued that Maron is only “talking s--t” for promotion.

Schulz attempted the same argument on Wednesday, as he and his co-hosts compared Maron’s multiple interviews with Barack Obama to their own October 2024 interview with Donald Trump, which analysts think tipped the election scales in his favor by gaining him popularity with young men. “You did the same exact thing!” Schulz exclaimed.