Marc Maron Tears Into MAGA Comedians: ‘Hope You’re Happy’

Marc Maron is, once again, calling out “anti-woke” comedians—this time for their role in helping Donald Trump make America a “military dictatorship.”

“It’s finally here. American Authoritarianism with a fully functioning fascist cultural apparatus,” the WTF podcast wrote in his Monday newsletter. “We get to live in real fear all the time now.”

“I hope all those people that voted for this passively and based in emotions are happy and proud of the America we are becoming,” he added, following the news of Trump’s strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. “I hope it was all worth it so you can say the R-word again.”

Marc Maron blames “ant-woke” comics for Donald Trump's “American Authoritarianism.” Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

The “r-word” has been a topic of far-right activation post-election, with far-right personalities like comedians Joe Rogan, Andrew Schulz, and Fox News host Greg Gutfeld celebrating their belief that Trump’s election win means the slur for people with disabilities can once again enter the mainstream.

Schulz, comic and co-host of the Flagrant podcast that helped win Trump more support among young men, argued in his New York Times profile this past weekend that he nothing could stop him for saying the “r-word” in stage.

“If a parent ever said, ‘That word hurts me, and I want you to not say it,’ I’m never going to say it in front of them. I don’t want to hurt you,’” Schulz conceded. “That’s not my goal. But if they’re like, ‘I don’t want you to ever say it again in your life,’ that’s not going to happen.”

Trump-supporting comic Andrew Schulz told The New York Times that he “feels comfortable saying” the r-word. Marc Maron said he hopes supporting a “military dictatorship” is “worth it.” Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

“I hope all the ‘anti-woke’ comics are happy about pushing this all through,” Maron added in response to that sentiment. “The big question is when will they shut up about trans people, intellectually challenged people, immigrants, the disabled and minorities.”

Schulz told the Times over weekend that slurs against Latinos and Asians weren’t “bad” because he doesn’t see any “organized violence” against those populations.

“If we don’t remember that organized violence, or aren’t taught about it or it’s too far in the past, we start to feel like it’s not as heavy,” Schulz said, amid the mass detainments and deportations in Los Angeles. “I think that’s why our reaction is different when it comes to Latino slurs or Asian slurs. Where’s the organized violence?”

Marc Maron argued in October that Trump-supporting comics are “humanizing fascism.” ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Those wronged in the national narrative, according to Schulz, are he and his fellow right-leaning podcasters, for being branded “podcast bros” by those in the media who call them “sexist, bigoted and racist” for supporting Trump and wanting to publicly insult minorities.

Tony Hinchcliffe, the Trump-loving comic who got on stage to call Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, has similar complaints.

Now that MAGA has “won,” Maron wrote—they’ve successfully owned the libs and he hopes they enjoy their prize: “The unconstitutional attack of Iran and L.A.” and “the machinery to make this a military dictatorship.”

Maron has been vocal in his criticism of right-wing podcasts in the last election, a group many have credited for Trump’s win.

In October, Maron said those comics were “humanizing fascism.” On Monday, he writes to “anti-woke” comics, “I hope you are proud that all the policies you were championing are happening. I hope you can now stop playing the victim and just enjoy the amazing lack of diversity and diminishment of human rights and collective fear you have supported, because it’s here.”