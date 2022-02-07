Andrew Yang Offers Up Most Baffling Joe Rogan Defense Yet

CHEAT SHEET
In a sea of overwrought defenses of Joe Rogan on social media over the weekend, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted what has to be the worst excuse for the comedian’s long history of using racial slurs on his popular podcast. “I don’t think Joe Rogan is a racist,” Yang, who appeared as a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience during his primary campaign in February 2019, declared, adding, “the man interacts and works with black people literally all of the time.” Among the many baffled responses to Yang’s since-deleted tweet was this question from DNC chairman Jaime Harrison: “Dude… seriously?! You joking right Andrew? Is that now the new defining line… working with folks?!”