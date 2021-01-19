CHEAT SHEET
Andrew Yang Quarantining After Aide Tests Positive for COVID-19
New York City mayoral candidate and one-time Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is quarantining after a member of his campaign team tested positive for coronavirus. “This morning, we learned that a member of the campaign staff received a positive result on a rapid Covid test,” a statement from Yang’s mayoral campaign said. “Since that time, Andrew has tested negative and is not experiencing any symptoms.” His staff says he’ll quarantine for eight days and will continue campaign activities remotely during that time. Yang launched his mayoral campaign less than a week ago and has since been actively campaigning in-person across the city, including speaking maskless at an MLK Day event in Harlem on Monday.