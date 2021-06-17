Andrew Yang Sparks Backlash With ‘Mentally Ill’ Jab
DEBATE DEBACLE
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang promised to double the number of psychiatric care beds available to combat New York City’s rising homeless population and violence during a debate Wednesday, incensing his rivals in the process. Yang said, “We need to get them off of our streets and our subways into a better environment… Yes, the mentally ill have rights, but you know who else has rights? We do! The people and families of the city.” The former presidential candidate’s rhetorical exclusion of “the mentally ill” from “the people” of the city prompted Scott Stringer to reply, “You can’t say, ‘Psych beds for all’... That is the greatest non-answer I’ve ever heard in all of our debates. Not one specific idea.” The mayoral election’s Democratic primary is scheduled for Tuesday.