Andrew Yang’s Campaign Says It Contacted the FBI Over Death Threats
2020 Democratic candidate Andrew Yang’s campaign said Tuesday it has contacted the FBI after receiving multiple death threats over email. “Recently, the campaign received threats via email regarding the candidate and specific public events,” a Yang campaign official told The Hill. “Due to certain specific information contained in the emails, and out of an abundance of caution, we immediately contacted the FBI and local enforcement and have been working with them.” The email threats were reportedly sent by a user who called themselves “HitmanYang,” and threatened to shoot Yang’s campaign staffers if the number of tweets from the campaign reached an unspecified threshold, according to emails reviewed by The Hill. Yang tweeted after news broke out, writing, “Don’t worry about it.”