Andrew Zimmern Is Here for Your Passover Cooking Needs

Chicken Marbella first appeared in recipe form in the 1982 Silver Palate Cookbook by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins. In the 1970s, Lukins ran a catering company in Manhattan. Rosso knew some of her customers, ate her food and their friendship eventually led to a groundbreaking business model for food shops in New York City. In 1977, the duo opened The Silver Palate, a small take-away shop that prepared beautiful meals for the grab-and-go crowd. My family had been catering customers of Sheila’s and shopped at the store regularly once it opened.

Chicken Marbella, a Lukins’ favorite from the early days of her catering business, became a Jewish holiday and Shabbat dinner party favorite of ours for many decades. I grew up eating The Silver Palate version of this dish.

For those of you who aren’t lucky enough to have tasted this amazing treat prepared by the legend herself, the dish is a smart combination of olives, capers, prunes, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, brown sugar and white wine. And, while not intended specifically as a Jewish holiday recipe, it fits the bill perfectly and has been a stalwart in our family for decades. The Mediterranean inspirations are deeply felt, the agrodolce of the Italian kitchen is stacked deep in this dish and yet it all feels like the sweet and sour flavors of your bubbe’s kitchen. Maybe it’s the prunes?