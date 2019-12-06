Former Ukrainian Diplomat Will Cooperate With Graham’s Ukraine Probe
A former Ukrainian diplomat plans to cooperate with a congressional inquiry into allegations that Kyiv colluded with the Democratic Party in 2016, The Daily Beast has learned. American national security officials have said there is no evidence that such collusion happened. But despite that, Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Ron Johnson (R-WI), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) announced on Friday that they will look into the allegations, first raised nearly two years ago. Andrii Telizhenko, who worked at Ukraine’s embassy in Washington for six months and went on the record for the January 2017 Politico story telegraphing the claims, told The Daily Beast he will work with Congress. “I will fully cooperate with any request from the United States government, as I would like the U.S. Senate, Congress, DOJ, and FBI to investigate what happened,” he said. He said he has received a formal request from investigators, and this would be his first interview with Congress.