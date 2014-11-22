CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Andy Coulson Freed After Five Months

    JAILBIRD NO MORE

    Rob Stothard/Getty Images

    Former News of the World editor and Downing Street communications chief Andy Coulson has been released from jail after serving less than five months of an 18-month sentence. Coulson was convicted in July of conspiring to intercept voicemails. He will continue to wear an electronic tag until at least half his full sentence has been served. A Ministry of Justice spokesman said of the early release, “Public protection is our first priority. Only prisoners who pass a strict risk assessment can be released on HDC [home detention curfew] arrangements.

    Read it at The Guardian