Andy Coulson Freed After Five Months

Former News of the World editor and Downing Street communications chief Andy Coulson has been released from jail after serving less than five months of an 18-month sentence. Coulson was convicted in July of conspiring to intercept voicemails. He will continue to wear an electronic tag until at least half his full sentence has been served. A Ministry of Justice spokesman said of the early release, “Public protection is our first priority. Only prisoners who pass a strict risk assessment can be released on HDC [home detention curfew] arrangements.