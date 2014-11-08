Andy Dick Arrested for Stealing Necklace

CHEAT SHEET
Actor Andy Dick was caught by police officers on Friday night after a man reported that Dick stole his $1,000 necklace. According to the report, Dick was riding his bike on Hollywood Boulevard when he spotted the man and asked to see his necklace. The man recognized Dick and obliged, but then Dick rode off with the jewelry. Police spotted him near his Hollywood apartment on Friday night and arrested him for grand theft. He is now in jail with a $25,000 bond.