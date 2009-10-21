Andy Garcia to Play Georgian President

CHEAT SHEET
The 2008 South Ossetian conflict between Russian and Georgia is being translated for the silver screen, with an anti-war message. Andy Garcia will take on the role of maverick Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili launched an assault on the embroiled region of South Ossetia last year, which caused the Russians to retaliate with air strikes and military tanks. About 850 people died and more than 100,000 others were displaced. Director Renny Harlin says the film will be impartial.