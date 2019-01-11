Andy Murray Breaks Down in Tears as He Reveals His Career May Be Over
Tennis superstar Andy Murray broke down in tears as he revealed that next week’s Australian Open could be his last ever professional tournament. The three-time Grand Slam winner and former world No. 1, who has struggled to recover from hip surgery, gave the emotional press conference in Melbourne on Friday. The Scot said he planned to retire after this year’s Wimbledon—where, in 2013, he became the first U.K. player to win in 77 years—but told reporters he’s in so much pain he’s not sure he can go on. “I’m not sure I’m able to play through the pain for another four or five months,” said the 31-year-old. “I want to get to Wimbledon and stop, but I’m not certain I can do that.” Murray still intends to play his Australian Open first-round match against Spanish 22nd seed Roberto Bautista Agut next week—but it could be his last. “I’m not feeling good, I’ve been struggling for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been in a lot of pain for about 20 months now. I’ve pretty much done everything I could to try and get my hip feeling better and it hasn’t helped loads.” Murray won the U.S. Open in 2012 and Wimbledon for a second time in 2016.