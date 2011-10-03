Andy Rooney Signs Off '60 Minutes'

CHEAT SHEET
    After 33 years, Andy Rooney signed off from 60 Minutes Sunday night. In his final essay, “My Lucky Life,” the 92-year-old Rooney said, “I don't think of myself as a television personality. I'm a writer who reads what he's written.” Saying that a writer’s job is to tell the truth, he then assessed his record: “I know I've been terribly wrong sometimes, but I think I've been right more than I've been wrong ... I wish I could do this forever,” before making one final gripe: “If you do see me in a restaurant, please, just let me eat my dinner.”

