Angel Carter Says Late Sister Bobbie Jean ‘Didn’t Have a Shot’

Angel Carter poured out her heartbreak over her sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s death on Instagram on Sunday, saying life was not fair to the sibling of singers Nick and Aaron Carter.

“Sometimes, it feels like you didn’t have a shot, no matter what,” she wrote. “Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age.

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life.”

Bobbie Jean Carter, 41, was found dead in her California home over the weekend, barely more than a year after former Disney star and hitmaker Aaron, 34, drowned in his tub after huffing and taking Xanax.

Their sister Leslie, also a singer, died in 2012 at the age of 25 of a drug overdose. All three of the late Carters had appeared in the reality show House of Carters with Angel and Nick, who has not commented on Bobbie Jean’s death.

Bobbie Jean died just six months after being arrested in Florida for shoplifting and possession of fentanyl. Her mother, Jane Schneck, was arrested for battery in April after a booze-fueled altercation with her husband, police said.

Schneck told TMZ that she was “in shock” over Bobbie Jean’s death and needed “time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time.”

In her Instagram post, Angel Carter called for ending the stigma around mental health.

“This starts with our children, and creating healthy conversation within the home,” she wrote. “The generational dysfunction stops now.”