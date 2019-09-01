CHEAT SHEET
‘Angel Has Fallen’ Stays on Top of Box Office Through Labor Day Weekend
Angel Has Fallen dominated ticket sales for the second weekend running, closing out the summer with an estimated $14.5 million at the box office. The third installment in the 'Fallen' series returns to star Gerard Butler as a Secret Service agent who has been wrongly accused of attempting to assassinate the president, played by Morgan Freeman. Rounding out the top five performers were Seth Rogen’s latest comedy Good Boys, Disney’s live-action The Lion King, Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, and the sports drama Overcomer. Fallen’s strong Labor Day weekend, however, couldn’t save what’s been an uneven summer at the movies. Despite The Lion King’s record breaking opening weekend turnout, summer revenue was down two percent from last year, according to Comscore.