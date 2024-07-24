Angel Reese Becomes 10th WNBA Player to Join Unrivaled 3-on-3 League
‘WHO’S NEXT’
Women’s basketball star Angel Reese has become the 10th WNBA player to join the Unrivaled 3-on-3 basketball league. Reese, a Chicago Sky rookie, announced the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday with the official Unrivaled league account. Unrivaled league captioned the post with, “THE BARBIE IS UNRIVALED ... 10/30 ... TAG WHO’S NEXT,” seemingly teasing that there will be more WNBA players to announce that they will be joining the league. Started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, the Unrivaled league begins during offseason for the WNBA, which allows joining players to do both. According to Sports Illustrated, the league has the “highest average salary in professional women’s sports history.” The league’s lineup currently includes Reese, Stewart, Collier, Arike Ogunbowale, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Rhyne Howard, Kahleah Cooper, Jackie Young, and 20 more players are expected to join for the proposed six team league’s inaugural season, reported Sports Illustrated.