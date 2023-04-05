LSU Star Dishes Brutal Insult to Bidens Over Dual White House Invite
APOLOGY REJECTED
Basketball star Angel Reese says she doesn’t care that Jill Biden has apologized for her insulting proposal to have the University of Iowa join NCAA champs LSU in a visit to the White House: She’d rather visit the Obama family instead. “[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas,” Reese, 20, said on the I Am Athlete podcast. “I’m gonna see Michelle. I’m gonna see Barack.” Reese, who led her Tigers to a convincing win over Iowa on Sunday, said the first lady’s bizarre idea “bothers her,” insinuating a similar proposal would have never been made for the second-place finishers of a men’s sport. “It bothers me because you’re a woman at the end of the day, and you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything,” Reese said. “I’m not going to lie to you. I don’t accept the apology. You said what you said.”